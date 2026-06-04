Seattle police union pushes mayor to activate cameras ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief The Seattle police union and city councilmembers are urging Mayor Katie Wilson to reactivate Stadium District surveillance cameras just one week before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that leaving them offline creates a major safety risk. Mayor Wilson placed the cameras on standby for an audit due to community concerns over public surveillance and data privacy, dictating they will only be turned on if law enforcement identifies a "credible threat." Critics reject the mayor's timeline to delay camera expansion decisions until the end of the year, noting that Seattle could become the only World Cup host city operating without a fully active CCTV system.



The Seattle Police Officers Guild and members of the Seattle City Council are urging Mayor Katie Wilson to reverse her decision to disable surveillance cameras near the Stadium District with the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup just one week away.

Mayor Wilson previously ordered a pause on the city's closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera expansion for an audit and placed existing cameras in the Stadium District on standby. Under the current policy, the cameras will only be activated if law enforcement identifies a "credible threat."

Police union warns of safety risks

Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) President Kent Loux stated that the city cannot afford to leave critical security infrastructure offline during a major international event.

"We are here advocating for the victims, and we want to hold criminals accountable," Loux said. "Without the cameras, we lose a significant tool and a significant advantage."

Loux questioned the logistics of the current policy, expressing concern over how a "credible threat" is defined and how quickly the system can be turned on.

"I'm not sure who's making that call and who's defining that credible threat," Loux said. "That's concerning, as well, and then what is involved in turning them on. And then what have we captured? Or more importantly, what have we lost?"

To demonstrate the efficacy of the system, Loux pointed to a recent case where CCTV footage from the city's Real-Time Crime Center led to the arrest of two men accused of attacking a 77-year-old man. Both suspects were charged and have pleaded not guilty.

"What this camera showed is a truly unprovoked attack, and I think that really strikes people when you get to see that kind of violence," Loux said.

City council members reject delayed timeline

During a FOX 13 forum on Wednesday, Mayor Wilson indicated she does not intend to rush the expansion of camera use before the tournament matches begin.

"Certainly before the end of the year, we'll be making a decision around continuing the expansion," Wilson said.

The disabled cameras have drawn swift backlash from City Council members Bob Kettle and Rob Saka. Council members warned that if the policy remains unchanged, Seattle will be the only 2026 FIFA World Cup host city operating without a fully active CCTV system.

Saka noted that the city already has privacy protections built directly into its policies and called on the administration to prioritize public safety.

"I'm calling for the mayor to do the responsible and sensible thing here," Saka said. "Turn on the cameras because if the worst case scenario is borne out, I think all of us would be responsible."

Balancing surveillance and privacy concerns

Loux echoed the council's frustrations, stating that having the technology available but choosing not to use it leaves the city vulnerable.

"It's not because you don't have them, it's because you didn't use it," Loux said. "You didn't turn it on. I think that's worse than not having the technology at all."

Mayor Wilson stated that her decision is an effort to balance competing priorities within the community. The mayor noted she has heard significant concerns from local residents and rights organizations regarding public surveillance, data privacy, and the potential use of city data by federal immigration enforcement.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cruise ship diverts 120 miles to rescue 74-year-old sailor stranded off Oregon coast

Auburn man to be sentenced for hate crime attack on bus

Pacific, WA police bust illegal marijuana grow operation with bear traps set

Auburn Police fires officer arrested for immoral communication with minor

Longview mill implosion: Thousands of dead fish found in drainage ditches

2 arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Parkland, WA

Here's what to know about Seafair's 4th of July fireworks at Gas Works Park

University of Washington honors slain student Juniper Blessing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.