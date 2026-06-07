Seattle weather to turn dark and sloppy on Monday

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Today in Seattle, skies had been partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few passing sprinkles after more dreary Saturday weather conditions in western Washington.

Highs had stayed in the mid-60s Sunday as conditions remained cool and a bit unsettled, but a major pattern change had already been lining up offshore.

Tomorrow is when conditions will turn significantly wetter, as a soaking and drenching system will move into the region.

Seattle weather futurecast highlights isolated thunder potential Monday evening, especially south and over the Olympics. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Incoming rain in the Seattle area

The heaviest rain will focus first over southwest Washington and the Olympic Peninsula during the afternoon and evening before expanding northward. By Monday night into Tuesday, rain will become widespread across the entire Seattle area, bringing a cool, wet, and occasionally stormy setup. A few thunderstorms will also be possible tomorrow, with another chance carrying into Tuesday.

Seattle weather remains unsettled Tuesday with breezy winds, scattered showers, and breaks of sun. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

On Tuesday, expect breezy conditions, scattered showers, and occasional sunbreaks in between. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid-60s, remaining below average for early June.

By Wednesday, weather patterns will begin to improve as drier air moves in and skies will trend partly sunny. It will serve as a brief pause in the active pattern before a warmer shift develops.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Seattlites will warm back into the 70s with mostly dry conditions and increasing sunshine.

By Friday and Saturday, we should see much more summerlike temperatures, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing toward 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

Seattle weather turns wet Monday night into Tuesday with widespread rain and a few thunderstorms possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For the following week, warmer, with highs potentially reaching the mid-80s or even hotter if the pattern holds. After the early-week rain, a more classic summer stretch will begin to take shape across the region.

Seattle weather could turn significantly warmer than average with heat building inland into the following week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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