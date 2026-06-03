Seattle Mariners lose 7-1 to Mets as eight-game winning streak snapped

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The Brief Bo Bichette had four hits, Freddy Peralta threw six strong innings and the New York Mets beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Wednesday. Peralta (4-4) allowed one run on six hits in six innings for New York while striking out six. He kept Seattle 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position, including inducing a bases-loaded double play grounder from Randy Arozarena in the third inning. George Kirby (5-5) allowed five runs – four earned – on nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts over four innings for Seattle.



Bo Bichette had four hits, Freddy Peralta threw six strong innings and the New York Mets beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Wednesday.

Bichette had his 19th career four-hit game and first with the Mets after signing a three-year, $126 million contract during the offseason. He drove in three runs, two in the fourth with a broken-bat single into center field that broke a 1-1 tie. He added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Peralta (4-4) allowed one run on six hits in six innings for New York while striking out six. He kept Seattle 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position, including inducing a bases-loaded double play grounder from Randy Arozarena in the third inning.

Joe Gerber, Brooks Raley and Luke Weaver kept the Mariners hitless for the final three innings.

Jared Young and A.J. Ewing each had two hits as the Mets chased Mariners ace George Kirby (5-5) after four innings.

J.P. Crawford led off with his 10th homer of the season for Seattle. It was his 17th leadoff homer of his career — second most in franchise history.

Up next

Mets RHP Christian Scott (1-0, 2.97 ERA) was set to start the opener of a three-game series at San Diego on Friday. RHP Bryan Woo (5-3, 3.44) was scheduled to face Detroit as the Mariners begin a 10-game trip Friday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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