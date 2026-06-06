Seattle weather: Saturday's storms to ease by Sunday

Highs on Saturday were expected to range well below average under mostly cloudy skies. While a few communities managed some afternoon sun breaks, the atmosphere remained unstable enough to produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across western Washington.

Seattle weather can produce isolated thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds, and lightning when cold air arrives aloft this time of year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

Some of these stronger cells were capable of brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, lightning, and even small hail. Fortunately, the shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to gradually diminish from north to south through the evening and overnight hours.

Seattle weather dries out late week as high pressure builds and summer warmth returns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Western Washington weekend weather

For Sunday, a weak ridge of high pressure will begin building overhead, helping the weather slowly settle down. We expect mainly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s. An early morning shower remains possible across Skagit and Whatcom counties, with perhaps a few stray sprinkles elsewhere, but many locations should stay dry as the atmosphere stabilizes.

What's next:

The quieter weather won’t last too long. Spotty showers are expected to increase again on Monday, along with the possibility of another couple of isolated thunderstorms. Tuesday currently looks a bit wetter, bringing another chance for thunder and scattered showers to much of the region.

By Wednesday, shower activity should become lighter and less widespread, with a drier pattern taking hold on Thursday.

Seattle weather still brings plenty of clouds, but many neighborhoods should stay dry after a few early sprinkles. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead, the forecast turns much more summer-like. Highs should climb into the low to mid-70s by Friday under mostly sunny skies, and confidence continues to grow that next weekend could bring another taste of summer heat. Some inland communities may even see temperatures rebound into the 80s next week.

Seattle weather may deliver the first widespread taste of summer with inland highs potentially reaching the 80s next weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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