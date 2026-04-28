Shaboozey's Seattle set hitting Paramount Theatre in fall 2026

Shaboozey fans are in for a treat this fall. The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer will hit the stage in Seattle's Paramount Theatre in a few months.

On Oct. 18, the genre-fusing country singer will perform at the Paramount Theatre near downtown Seattle.

The show will come soon after Shaboozey releases his fourth album "The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales" on July 31.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Shaboozey performs onstage during BAHC Live! Concert Series featuring Benson Boone and Shaboozey at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty I Expand

What's next:

His tour is dubbed "Outlaws Never Die Tour" and will have ticket sales go live beginning Wednesday.

How to get Shaboozey tickets in Seattle

The first presales begin on Apr. 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Those unable to access the presale or get tickets at that time will have another shot with the general ticket sale happening on Friday, May 1, also at 10 a.m.

More ticket and tour information can be found on the artist's website.

Inside the Paramount Theatre in Seattle (Via Nicole W. on Yelp)

What they're saying:

"The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales is a cinematic outlaw revenge story with a tragic love at its center. After watching her sheriff father murdered by the Bootcut Boys, Cherie Lee abandons the badge and hunts the gang down one by one. In the middle of her vengeance, she unexpectedly falls for one of the outlaws. He believes loving her can redeem him; she hopes loving him can quiet her darkness. They’re both wrong. In the final act, Cherie chooses blood over love, killing the man who loves her most and fully becoming what she set out to destroy," said an American Dogwood representative.

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