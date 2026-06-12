Man shot and killed in Mount Vernon, WA

The Brief Mount Vernon police are investigating a deadly Thursday evening shooting that investigators believe stemmed from an altercation between two groups. Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 5:30 p.m. discovered a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds near South 2nd and Park streets. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Mount Vernon police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday evening.

(Mount Vernon Police Department)

Man shot, killed in Mount Vernon, WA

What we know:

At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of several gunshots near the corner of South 2nd Street and Park Street.

When police arrived, a 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Mount Veron Police Department.

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