Man shot and killed in Mount Vernon, WA
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Mount Vernon police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday evening.
(Mount Vernon Police Department)
Man shot, killed in Mount Vernon, WA
What we know:
At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of several gunshots near the corner of South 2nd Street and Park Street.
When police arrived, a 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups.
What we don't know:
Further information is limited, and the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Mount Veron Police Department.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Bellevue 'OnlyFans house' suspect charged with human trafficking
Human remains found in Chelan County, WA identified as woman missing since 1986
Phone-free WA schools? Governor Ferguson eyes new legislative priority
13-year-old-boy arrested in deadly shooting of Seattle teen
Report: Billionaire sports owner shows interest in Seattle Seahawks sale
Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.