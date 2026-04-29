The Brief Authorities evacuated homes and buildings in Thurston County Wednesday afternoon after a confirmed explosive device was discovered in the Capitol State Forest. The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and Thurston County Sheriff's Office closed a portion of Waddell Creek Road for nearly four hours to safely recover the item. No injuries were reported, and investigators have declared that there is no longer an active threat to the community.



A bomb squad successfully recovered an explosive device from the Capitol State Forest in Thurston County Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) Bomb Squad and Thurston County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8800 block of Waddell Creek Road.

Around 4:45 p.m., authorities closed the road and evacuated nearby homes while they investigated a "potential explosive device."

About four hours later, WSP confirmed that the item was confirmed to be an explosive. The bomb squad successfully removed the device.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly what type of explosive was found or why it was left there.

WSP will provide additional details in a formal press release later.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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