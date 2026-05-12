Seattle couple organizes concert for Bosnia match during World Cup

The Brief Eric and Selma Mansell are organizing a concert featuring two Bosnian musicians for FIFA World Cup 2026. The couple runs a Bosnian food catering company in Seattle. The event will be a celebration and also an opportunity to help children with special needs.



With the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle just 30 days away, local fans are preparing for international celebrations.

What we know:

Selma Ramic Mansell and her husband, Eric Mansell, are organizing a major concert to welcome the Bosnian national team for its second-ever tournament appearance.

The event is scheduled for June 24 at Victory Hall, located a short walk from the stadium, following the Bosnia v. Qatar match.

From Bosnia to Seattle

The backstory:

Selma Ramic Mansell, who moved to the United States after fleeing the Bosnian War in the 1990s, has spent years sharing her heritage through her catering company, Baked in Bosnia.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle that when she learned her home country was coming to her new home, she knew she had to put on a massive celebration.

"I found two musicians. One of them is Boban Rajovic and the other one is Adnan Nezirov. Both phenomenal signers. We just asked if they had a visa, and if they wanted to participate for Bosnia playing, and they loved it," said Selma.

Dig deeper:

Beyond the celebration of sport and culture, the event serves as a fundraiser for causes close to the couple’s family. The Mansells started Baked in Bosnia to have more flexibility to care for their eldest child, who has special needs.

"It’s hard seeing your child struggle in ways others don’t," Ramic Mansell said.

The Mansells tell FOX 13 Seattle a portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to the University of Washington's Haring Center for Inclusive Education.

The family is looking for an organization overseas that does similar work with children in Bosnia.

What you can do:

The Mansells hope the concert acts as a bridge for the community.

"People can see friends they haven’t seen for years," Ramic Mansell said. "Come with your friends, leave with new friends—that’s what we want to see here," said Selma.

Tickets for the concert are available to the public for $89.

For more information, click here.

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