Search for answers continue after UW student stabbed to death

The Brief Seattle police are hunting for a suspect who killed a 19-year-old transgender student in a laundry room at the Nordheim Court Apartments, an off-campus housing complex. Residents reported a similar security breach on April 25 involving a man matching the suspect's description who allegedly broke into a unit with a knife, leading to student frustration over the initial police response. While the suspect remains at large, the university is offering support through its counseling and Q centers but has declined to confirm if police patrols will be increased in the area.



Seattle police are searching for a suspect following the deadly stabbing of a 19-year-old University of Washington student at an off-campus housing complex Sunday night.

The victim, a transgender woman, was killed in a laundry room at the Nordheim Court Apartments. Authorities stated the suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

A small memorial featuring flowers and candles has been placed at the entrance of the apartment complex. Residents expressed a sense of grief and unease as they wait for more information from investigators.

Students react to deadly UW stabbing

"The entire community is grieving for them and feeling for them at this time," said Ayla Crowell, a UW sophomore who lives just doors away from where the attack occurred. Crowell noted that some of her roommates have chosen to stay elsewhere following the incident.

The fatal stabbing has raised questions regarding safety at the complex. One student, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reported a security breach that occurred on April 25.

What we know of UW stabbing suspect

According to the student, a man matching the description of the stabbing suspect broke into their lower-level unit through a window. The residents barricaded themselves in a room and called the police.

"It was about 10:20 p.m., almost the exact same time as the murder that happened," the student said, adding that a knife was discovered at the scene that night.

While the University of Washington Police Department logged that incident as a burglary, students expressed frustration, claiming that little was done in response to the initial break-in. UW officials stated they are currently looking into the matter.

Seattle police reported that the suspect in Sunday’s stabbing was seen loitering in the area prior to the attack. However, few other details have been released, leading to increased anxiety among the student body.

"Reading stuff online, you don't know what's real and what's fake," Crowell said. "It's just a lot of speculation and trying to stay vigilant."

The university has not confirmed if it will increase police patrols in the University District. A spokesperson stated the school does not disclose specific details regarding police deployments.

The UW Counseling Center and the Q Center are currently offering resources and support to students affected by the tragedy.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 names emerge as potential Seattle Seahawks buyers

Seattle man investigated after video shows him throwing rock at Hawaii monk seal

Seattle-area hit with major traffic disruptions this weekend

Eastern WA winery with 4.5M gallons engulfed in flames

Dispute over Seattle Children’s helipad noise sparks public outcry

WA's first wildfire of the season in Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest now 100% contained

Boater appeared passed out before crashing into rocks in Steilacoom

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.