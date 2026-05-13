Kent, WA police: Son kills elderly father before turning gun on himself

The Brief Kent Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a 48-year-old man allegedly shot his 70-year-old father and then himself in their West Hill home Tuesday night. Officers discovered the bodies of both men with fatal gunshot wounds at the residence near the Auburn city line after responding to a call around 9:30 p.m. Authorities stated that there is no ongoing threat to the community and the King County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release the identities of the deceased.



Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the West Hill neighborhood after an adult son allegedly shot his elderly father before taking his own life late Tuesday night.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at a residence on 31st Avenue South, near the Auburn city line. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Investigation at the scene

Upon arrival, Kent Police discovered the bodies of two men inside the home. Investigators determined that both individuals had died from gunshot wounds prior to the arrival of emergency responders.

According to a witness at the scene, the 48-year-old son opened fire on his 70-year-old father before turning the weapon on himself. Authorities believe the two men lived together in the home where the incident took place.

Ongoing inquiry

What we don't know:

While the identity of the deceased has not yet been officially released by the King County Medical Examiner's Office, police confirmed the ages and relationship of the two men involved. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear.

Forensic teams remained on the West Hill property into Wednesday morning to collect evidence. No further suspects are being sought at this time, and police have indicated there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Resources for Support:

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the Kent Police Department.

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