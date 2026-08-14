Traveling to Hawaii? Here's what to know about Tropical Storm Lala

The Brief Tropical Storm Lala is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Hawaii's Big Island on Saturday, prompting a Hurricane Warning for Hawaii County. Maui County is under a Tropical Storm Warning, while Oahu and Kauai County are under a Tropical Storm Watch as the storm system moves west-northwest. Heavy rainfall up to 25 inches on the Big Island could trigger life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, accompanied by 1 to 3 feet of storm surge and dangerous ocean surf statewide.



Tropical Storm Lala is continuing to organize in the Pacific Ocean and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Hawaii, bringing dangerous winds, torrential rain, and high surf to the state this weekend.

According to an 8 a.m. HST advisory from the National Hurricane Center, weather conditions are expected to begin deteriorating on the Big Island of Hawaii early Saturday.

Emergency officials urge residents and travelers across the island chain to monitor local forecasts and finish storm preparations promptly.

The Wailuku River flood waters run downstream on the Big Island on Aug. 23, 2018, in Hilo, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane brought more than a foot of rain to some parts of the Big Island. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Current track, strength of Tropical Storm Lala

What we know:

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Lala was located about 365 miles east-southeast of Hilo and 580 miles east-southeast of Honolulu.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph and higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

Forecasters project Lala will maintain its westward track, bringing the core of the storm near the Big Island on Saturday before moving south of the smaller islands on Sunday.

Island watches, warnings

What they're saying:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Hawaii County (the Big Island), meaning hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning is active for Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe, where tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Oahu and Kauai County, which includes Kauai and Niihau, indicating tropical storm conditions are possible within 36 to 48 hours.

Rainfall, flooding, coastal hazards

By the numbers:

Lala is forecast to dump 8 to 12 inches of rain across Maui and the Big Island, with localized totals reaching up to 25 inches on the Big Island. The remainder of the island chain can expect 4 to 6 inches, with maximum amounts up to 8 inches.

The heavy downpours pose a severe risk of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas of steep terrain.

Wind speeds along mountain peaks and windward or leeward slopes could also be 30% stronger than surface-level estimates.

Along the coast, storm surge combined with high tide could raise water levels 1 to 3 feet above ground on the Big Island. Swells generated by the storm will build through the weekend, creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions across east-facing shores statewide.

A car is stuck partially submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on Aug. 23, 2018, in Hilo, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane brought more than a foot of rain to some parts of the Big Island. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

What to do if you have a scheduled flight to Hawaii

Why you should care:

Travelers with flights scheduled to or from Hawaii on Friday or Saturday should check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport.

Major carriers operating in Hawaii frequently issue flexible travel waivers during severe tropical weather, allowing passengers to rebook or adjust travel dates without penalty fees.

Because conditions can deteriorate rapidly, travelers are advised to verify airport operations, monitor official advisories and ensure contact information is updated with their air carrier for real-time alerts.

The Source: Information from this story came from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center.

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