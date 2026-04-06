The Brief The National Weather Service warns of heavy rain and renewed flooding risk across Hawaii from late Tuesday into the weekend. Saturated ground from two recent kona lows increases the chance of flash flooding and runoff. Officials urge residents and spring break travelers to prepare and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions.



What we know:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a hydrologic outlook Monday warning of renewed flooding threats across the Hawaiian Islands as another period of heavy rain is expected to develop late Tuesday and persist into the weekend.

Forecasters said a developing low-pressure system northwest of the state will pull deep tropical moisture over the islands, bringing widespread rainfall, moderate to breezy southerly winds and an increased risk of flooding.

The backstory:

The warning follows two kona low systems in March that left soils saturated, increasing the risk of runoff and flash flooding even with moderate rainfall.

"Renewed flooding concerns" are likely as conditions evolve through the week, the weather service said.

The city and county of Honolulu are already taking precautionary measures.

What they're saying:

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday that all scheduled 2026 town hall meetings are being indefinitely postponed as storm recovery efforts continue and officials prepare for what could become a third kona low system.

Media outlets across the islands have also issued weather alerts, designating upcoming days as a period of heightened concern for heavy rain and flooding.

Officials on Monday urged residents to prepare ahead of the incoming weather by clearing drainage systems, checking emergency equipment and reviewing family emergency plans. Those living near streams, rivers and other flood-prone areas were advised to remain especially alert and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary.

Excavators place debris onto trucks at a roundabout turned debris triage point by residents after the flood in Waialua, Hawaii, on March 23, 2026. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

The timing of the storm coincides with peak spring break travel, when many mainland visitors — including families from the Seattle area — are vacationing in Hawaii. Authorities are encouraging travelers to monitor forecasts closely and stay informed through official weather updates.

The National Weather Service said it will continue to update the outlook as conditions develop.

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