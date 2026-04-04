WA troopers arrest two after 130 mph pursuit on I-5 from Federal Way to Lakewood

The Brief Two people were taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit on I-5. Troopers say the driver reached speeds of up to 130 mph and used multiple lanes. The chase began in Federal Way and ended in Lakewood after Pierce County troopers intervened.



Two people are in custody after a high-speed pursuit that began in King County and ended in Lakewood, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Trooper Kameron Watts said the incident started when a King County trooper observed a BMW traveling southbound on Interstate 5 in the Federal Way area.

"This BMW was observed by a King County Trooper using multiple lanes of travel SB I-5 in the Federal Way area. He also passed a Trooper at 120+ MPH," Watts said.

According to authorities, traffic conditions were light enough for troopers to continue pursuing the vehicle safely. The driver later turned around near Joint Base Lewis-McChord and began heading north.

What they're saying:

Watts said the situation escalated as the pursuit approached the Pierce County line.

"This guy thought he could run away from @wspd2pio at 130mph at the Pierce County Line. Pierce County Troopers intervened as the vehicle continued all the way to Lakewood. Lost a tire and bumper in the process," Watts said.

The pursuit ended in Lakewood, where two people were taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the suspects or potential charges.

No injuries were reported.

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