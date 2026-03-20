The Brief Hawaiian Electric turned off power to approximately 4,100 customers on Oahu’s North Shore Friday to prevent electrical hazards and fires in flooded neighborhoods. Roughly 1,300 of those disconnections in the Waialua area were made at the direct request of fire officials as water levels rose. Crews remain on high alert across Maui and the Big Island, warning that saturated soil and moderate winds from the second kona low could topple trees onto power lines, causing further outages.



A life-threatening emergency unfolded Friday on Oahu’s North Shore as officials warned of the "imminent failure" of the Wahiawa Dam, triggering mass evacuations and proactive power shutoffs for thousands of residents.

What we know:

At 8:34 a.m. HST, Honolulu officials issued a dire HNL Alert, stating a dam failure is "in progress or expected."

The National Weather Service confirmed reports of the dam reaching a critical breaking point, threatening to send catastrophic floodwaters downstream along the Kaukonahua Stream.

Evacuation orders: Waialua and Haleiwa

What they're saying:

Emergency management ordered an immediate evacuation for all residents downstream of the Wahiawa Dam. The evacuation zone was expansive, encompassing Waialua and Haleiwa and stretching toward Mokuleia and Kaena Point.

"LEAVE NOW or go to high ground or the highest floor of your home if you are in the evacuation area," city officials warned Friday.

Specific high-risk waterways:

Kaukonahua Stream (Wahiawa, Schofield and North Fork)

Poamoho Stream and Kiikii Stream

Anahulu River (Haleiwa)

Helemano/Opaeula Stream

From washed-out roads to record-breaking rainfall to downed trees and power lines, the 2026 kona low storm produced widespread damage on Maui on March 14, 2026. (Kristina Moy)

Proactive power shutoffs for safety

Why you should care:

As floodwaters rose, Hawaiian Electric de-energized significant portions of the North Shore grid.

By 9 a.m. Friday, approximately 4,100 customers on Oahu's North Shore were without power.

The utility company confirmed that 1,300 of those customers in the Waialua area were shut off at the specific request of fire officials to prevent electrical hazards in flooded neighborhoods.

Officials also warned that as the second kona low moves across the state, saturated soil and moderate winds could topple more trees and poles, leading to further outages on Maui and the Big Island.

Severe flooding is ongoing in Honolulu County, especially in northern Oʻahu, and heavy precipitation will move eastward to Maui County on March 20, 2026. (National Weather Service)

Statewide impact, recovery efforts

While Oahu faces an active dam crisis, other islands are still struggling to recover from last week's record-breaking rainfall.

Maui County: Approximately 180 customers were without power Friday morning, primarily in Kula, Haleakalā Crater and Hana. Crews are using helicopters to access remote areas where downed trees have blocked all road access.

Big Island: Roughly 100 customers were in the dark Friday. Crews were focused on restoration in Wood Valley and Kapoho.

Kauai: A flood watch begins at 6 p.m. Friday as the second storm system approaches.

Health, travel warnings

What you can do:

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for the state.

Runoff from these storms often contains high levels of bacteria and pollutants; officials recommend staying out of the ocean for 48–72 hours after the rain stops.

Residents are also cautioned to avoid freshwater streams to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial disease spread through the urine of infected animals that can cause flu-like symptoms or severe organ damage in humans, often spiking after heavy rains or flooding.

With spring break beginning for many, travelers are urged to avoid the North Shore entirely to keep roads clear for evacuees. The flash flood warning for Oahu is active through early Friday afternoon, but is expected to be extended as conditions deteriorate.

Residents and visitors should also stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, as they may be energized.

To report hazards or outages, call the Hawaiian Electric Trouble Line:

Oahu: 1-855-304-1212

Maui: 1-855-304-8181

Big Island: 1-855-304-9191

The Source: Information in this story came from the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, Hawaiian Electric and Hawaii News Now. It also includes FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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