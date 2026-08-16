Seattle Weather: Hazy and mild work week

Offshore flow will increase morning clouds on Monday. Skies will remain dry with afternoon clearing. The upper low will have finally exited the region, taking the chance of lightning with it.

Onshore flow clouds will increase during Monday morning with skies clearing by the afternoon.

Afternoon clearing will help warm temperatures to near 80 degrees on Monday. Skies will be hazy in the mountains and into Central Washington. The air quality alert continues for areas east of the Cascades.

Afternoon clearing will help warm temperatures to near 80 degrees on Monday.

Dry, warm conditions will keep fire danger elevated on Monday. Winds will pick up a bit on Tuesday, increasing the fire danger.

No Red Flag Warnings will be in effect Monday, though breezier pockets Tuesday could increase the fire danger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies remain dry through the workweek with a slight chance of showers by next weekend. Afternoon highs will remain close to normal through Friday with cooler days by the weekend.