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Seattle Weather: Hazy and mild work week

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FOX 13 Seattle
Weather
Updated August 16, 2026 8:39 PM PDT Published August 16, 2026 4:00 AM PDT
Seattle weather: hazy and warm work week ahead
Seattle weather: hazy and warm work week ahead

Seattle weather: hazy and warm work week ahead

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your seven-day forecast. 

Seattle - Offshore flow will increase morning clouds on Monday.  Skies will remain dry with afternoon clearing.  The upper low will have finally exited the region, taking the chance of lightning with it. 

Morning clouds and afternoon sun on Monday.

Onshore flow clouds will increase during Monday morning with skies clearing by the afternoon. 

Afternoon clearing will help warm temperatures to near 80 degrees on Monday. Skies will be hazy in the mountains and into Central Washington.  The air quality alert continues for areas east of the Cascades. 

Seasonal day with highs nearing 80 degrees.

Afternoon clearing will help warm temperatures to near 80 degrees on Monday. 

Dry, warm conditions will keep fire danger elevated on Monday.  Winds will pick up a bit on Tuesday, increasing the fire danger.

Seattle weather will remain calm, but fire danger will stay elevated across Central and Eastern Washington.

No Red Flag Warnings will be in effect Monday, though breezier pockets Tuesday could increase the fire danger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies remain dry through the workweek with a slight chance of showers by next weekend. Afternoon highs will remain close to normal through Friday with cooler days by the weekend.

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

Skies remain dry through the workweek with a slight chance of showers by next weekend. 

Weather