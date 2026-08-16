Seattle weather: Pleasant summer weather continues this wee

The Brief According to FOX 13 Seattle weather updates, Western Washington will see a continuation of pleasant summer weather through Friday, with morning clouds clearing for afternoon sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Air quality is projected to stay mostly good across the region with minor near-surface smoke, though reduced air quality and elevated fire danger remain localized concerns near and east of the Cascades. Looking ahead, forecasters note a quiet overall pattern with the next potential chance for rain or mountain showers arriving on Saturday.



Western Washington enjoyed another beautiful summer day Sunday, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s, while air quality remained mostly good across the region, although some moderate readings were possible over the Cascades. Smoke was more noticeable east of the Cascades and into Central Washington.

What to expect:

The picture-perfect weather pattern will continue through the workweek. Monday through Friday will feature morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine, with highs generally in the upper 70s and a few days reaching the low 80s. Overall, it will be a fantastic stretch of summer weather across Western Washington.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, with comfortable summer conditions continuing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

Air quality will remain mostly good around the region Monday, although moderate readings will be possible at times over the Cascades. The eastern slopes of the Cascades and Central Washington will continue to see the greatest potential for reduced air quality.

Air quality will remain mostly good, although moderate readings will be possible near the Cascades and smoke will be more noticeable east of the mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger will remain elevated across Central and Eastern Washington. There will be no Red Flag Warnings Monday, but breezier pockets could increase fire danger Tuesday, so we will be watching conditions closely.

No Red Flag Warnings will be in effect Monday, though breezier pockets Tuesday could increase the fire danger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Near-surface smoke will remain relatively limited over the next couple of days, with only minor amounts expected. We are not expecting a major smoke event across Western Washington in the near term, but we will keep you posted if that changes.

What's next:

The forecast will stay quiet through Friday, with a possible shower chance arriving next Saturday. It does not look like a significant rainmaker right now, but it is encouraging to see at least a little moisture showing up on the horizon. We hope this incoming system doesn't produce a lot of lightning – which in turn could spark new fires.

Highs will reach the upper 70s, with a few days warming into the low 80s before a possible shower chance arrives next Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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