Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old out of Clark County

The Brief The search continues for a 7-month-old boy named Marcello Martinez, who has been missing since Sunday. Troopers say Marcello was taken by a man named Raul Martinez, 37, in the Vancouver, WA, area between 5 and 6 a.m. The alert said that Raul drives a late-90's red Jeep Grand Cherokee, but the license plate number is unknown.



A search continues for a missing 7-month-old boy named Marcello Martinez.

What we know:

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) sent an Endangered Missing Person Advisory out on behalf of the Clark County Sheriff's Office that Martinez was last seen Sunday with a 37-year-old man named Raul Martinez.

Troopers said that Marcello was taken by Raul on Sunday, between 5 and 6 a.m. near the Vancouver, WA, area.

Marcello is listed at about 16 pounds and 24 inches long. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue onesie that reads "Grandma's are the best" in neon green, troopers say.

Raul is described as a 180-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes and is listed at 5'6. He was last seen wearing tight sweatpants, a white shirt, and a blue/green jacket.

WSP issued the alert and said that Marcello's disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

What we don't know:

Raul drives a late-90's red Jeep Grand Cherokee, but the license plate number is unknown.

The agency added that the vehicle may have evidence tape on it.

Anyone with information about Raul or Marcello's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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