U.S. Senator Murray: 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' straining WA healthcare services

The Brief U.S. Senator Patty Murray (WA-D) toured and led a discussion at Harborview Medical Center on Tuesday, to shine light on the impact the "One Big Beautiful Bill" act has had on Washington healthcare services like Medicaid. Senator Murray emphasized that over 50,000 WA residents have already lost their Medicaid and other health coverage. For Washington state specifically, the Senator's office said there are 22 hospitals at risk of closing or reducing services and hospitals in the state could lose at least $662 million in Medicaid revenue every year.



The Trump administration signed House Resolution 1 (H.R. 1)—Popularly known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA)"—into law on July 4, 2025, which implements tax and spending policies in the president's second term.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (WA-D) toured Harborview Medical Center on Tuesday, which included a discussion covering the new challenges that healthcare workers are facing, as providers begin to feel the effects of OBBBA's policies.

Apple Health (Medicaid) in WA

A specific area where WA's healthcare is affected is through Medicaid, which our state refers to as Apple Health. Apple Health provides health insurance at a free or low cost to individuals with limited income and resources.

"Harborview is the only Level I adult and pediatric trauma and burn center across Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho. When the worst happens anywhere in this region—this is where people come. That safety net runs on Medicaid," Senator Murray said.

She emphasized that over 50,000 WA residents have already lost their Medicaid and other healthcare coverage.

"I will fight to repeal Trump’s Medicaid cuts and make health care the priority it should be in Congress. This is not settled—it is a fight, and I intend to win it." — U.S. Senator Patty Murray

On a national level, more than $400 billion is cut from healthcare at hospitals in the United States, according to the Senator's office, with an estimated 477,000 healthcare workers losing their jobs.

The backstory:

Last week, Governor Bob Ferguson held a press conference alongside other officials and signed an executive order, laying out how the state will adapt to changes in the healthcare system from H.R. 1.

Here's more information:

Featured article

Impact on rural communities

Leaders at both the press conference and Senator Murray on Tuesday, emphasized the impact on rural communities. An estimate brought up by the Senator's office said over 170 rural hospitals will likely be forced to close or scale back their services nationwide.

With closures and limitations, more U.S. citizens will need to seek maternal and emergency services elsewhere, according to the Senator's office.

Why you should care:

For Washington state specifically, the Senator's office said there are 22 hospitals at risk of closing or reducing services and hospitals in the state could lose at least $662 million in Medicaid revenue every year.

At Thursday's press conference, CEO of Mason Health Eric Moll brought up the importance of health services in rural communities, such as Mason County, where his services are practiced.

Rural hospitals like Mason Health treat patients regardless of their ability to pay, according to Moll. Over the next five years, Washington hospitals are projected to absorb roughly $1.5 billion in additional uncompensated care, according to Moll at the press conference.

Mason Health serves about 60,000 residents in Mason County, where approximately 1 in 4 individuals are eligible for Medicaid, as mentioned in the press conference.

The Source: Information in this story came from U.S. Senator Patty Murray's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

1 dead, 1 injured after third Belltown shooting within 24 hours

Single-engine plane crashes in Lake Stevens, injures 1

Labor Day gas prices hit record high as diesel surging costs hit drivers

'Pretty crazy': Neighbors react after 101 cats taken from Tacoma home

Wild Waves Water Park permanently closing after 50 seasons

Amazon cargo jet crash: Voice, flight recorders recovered as investigation continues

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .