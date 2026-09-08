Woman injured during altercation, shooting in Seattle's Bitter Lake neighborhood

The Brief Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating an incident involving a man and woman that left the woman injured. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the dispute. Authorities are currently working to determine whether the woman's injuries were caused by gunfire or a physical assault.



Seattle police officers and detectives are investigating a scene following an altercation between two people that left a 20-year-old woman injured on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to a report of scenes of violence at 924 North 143rd Street near the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

According to preliminary reports, the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the dispute. She was treated at the scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center by Seattle Fire Department personnel.

Seattle police later said the woman was injured by gunfire.

What we don't know:

It's not known what led up to the shooting and if the two people knew each other.

The Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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