Arrest made in WA deadly shooting of Coast Guard member Connor Overstreet

The Brief An 18-year-old man was arrested in Covington on Oct. 1 and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder. The suspect is accused in the Aug. 23 shooting death of 29-year-old U.S. Coast Guard member Connor Overstreet in Skyway. Investigators continue to urge the public to submit video tips through the King County Sheriff's Office website.



Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old U.S. Coast Guard member Connor Overstreet.

Connor Overstreet, who was shot and killed on Aug. 23 in Skyway.

Man arrested in WA for murder of US Coast Guard rescue pilot

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 23, King County Sheriff's detectives in the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after Overstreet was shot in the chest and killed near South 124th Street and South Langston Road.

During the investigation, the community rallied and raised money to increase the Crime Stoppers reward to $30,000 for a tip that led to an arrest in the case.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Connor Overstreet

What they're saying:

On Oct. 1, detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, along with a SWAT team, arrested an 18-year-old man at a home in Covington.

What's next:

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on charges of second-degree murder. He is scheduled for a first appearance in King County District Court at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

What you can do:

Detectives are still actively investigating this case and are still encouraging the public to submit video tips on their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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