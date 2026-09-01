Seattle Weather: Fall-like system bringing more much-needed rain

The Brief A fall-like weather system will bring 0.30 to over an inch of rain across western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday. A Wind Advisory takes effect Wednesday morning along the coast and islands, with gusts capable of bringing down leafy tree limbs and causing power outages. Rain and breezy conditions continue through Thursday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms before unsettled weather persists into the weekend.



A fall-like system will arrive on Wednesday with some more much-needed rain. Clouds will begin increasing throughout the day on Tuesday with rain developing along the coast by Wednesday morning.

A good soaking rain is forecast to move across much of the region through the day.

Rainfall amounts will range from around .30" to over an inch.

The incoming disturbance will increase clouds with rain picking up by Wednesday. (FOX13 Seattle)

Breezy to gusty winds will be possible at times as this disturbance moves across western Washington beginning Wednesday morning.

This late summer system will arrive as many of our trees still have all their leaves, making it more possible for a few limbs to come down, leading to possible power outages.

Breezy to gusty winds will be possible at times as this disturbance moves through beginning Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect beginning Wednesday morning for most of the day.

The gusty winds will be along the coast and our island communities through the Strait.

Gusty winds will be felt along the coast and through the Strait through the day Wednesday.

Our weather will be turning wet and breezy by Wednesday and Thursday as this fall-like system moves through.

There is a chance for some thunderstorms on Thursday with unsettled conditions into the weekend.

Turning wet and breezy by Wednesday and Thursday with unsettled conditions into the weekend.

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle's Weather Team.

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