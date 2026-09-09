Seattle weather: Turning cooler Thursday, wet Saturday

The Brief Wednesday will bring the week's warmest weather to Western Washington, featuring sunny skies and upper 70s to low 80s temperatures alongside clear conditions for the Seahawks kickoff. A weather shift starts Thursday as onshore flow brings cooler, cloudier conditions, leading to the wettest day on Saturday with widespread showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms, and highs in the mid-60s. Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70s are expected to return early next week.



Soak up the sunshine! Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week in Western Washington.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s across the Puget Sound area with lots of sunshine Wednesday afternoon. That is a few degrees above average for early September.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s with increasing clouds.

Wednesday night will bring increasing clouds to Western Washington as onshore flow develops. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seahawks gameday forecast

The Seahawks are kicking off tonight, and the weather looks perfect for kickoff. Expect dry and mainly clear conditions with comfortable temperatures this evening. By the second half, temperatures should drop into the 60s, so make sure to bring a light jacket.

The Seahawks take on the Patriots at Lumen Field Wednesday night and it will be warm and sunny. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooldown and rain return to Seattle area

What's next:

The weather pattern will shift starting Thursday as the ridge of high pressure giving us this beautiful weather moves east. Onshore flow will return, bringing more marine clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the 60s and 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. We should remain dry Thursday, but it will feel noticeably cooler compared to Wednesday.

By Friday, the trough becomes better established over the Pacific Northwest, and an upper-level low will move into the area. Friday should stay dry, but it will remain mostly cloudy.

The upper-level low is expected to move inland across Washington and Oregon this weekend.

Saturday looks to be the wettest day. Saturday afternoon into Saturday night currently has the best potential for more widespread showers. There is also a slight chance of a quick-hitting thunderstorm. Temperatures will only make it into the mid 60s.

Saturday will bring some scattered showers to the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Some warmth in Seattle next week

The other side:

Next week is looking a bit warmer, with sunshine returning. Highs will be back into the 70s early next week.

The weather pattern shifts on Thursday, brining more clouds to Western Washington. A chance of showers returns Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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