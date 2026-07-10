Boeing invests $1B to expand 737 MAX production in Everett, WA

The Brief Aviation giant Boeing is investing $1 billion in Everett. The company says this will expand operations in the flagship facility to meet increasing demand. More 737 MAX planes will start to roll out from the Washington assembly line soon.



Boeing is expanding production of its 737 MAX aircraft to its Everett facility, launching a new final assembly line to address high commercial demand and a mounting backlog of orders.

The new production line, known as the "North Line," represents a $1 billion investment by the aerospace manufacturer. The expansion marks the fourth active final assembly line for the 737 MAX program and is designed to help the company reach a production target of 52 airplanes per month.

What they're saying:

"This here is a one billion dollar investment," Executive Vice President of the Boeing Company and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stephanie Pope said. "It builds capacity and resiliency into our factory and our production system."

Boeing facility in Everett, Washington. (Source: Boeing)

Tackling a massive order backlog

As of May, Boeing reported a backlog of more than 4,300 unfilled orders for the 737 MAX, despite having already delivered more than 2,300 of the narrow-body planes. Airlines have been eager to acquire the aircraft as quickly as possible, prompting the manufacturer to add capacity to keep orders moving.

The new line is situated inside Boeing’s Everett facility, recognized as the largest building in the world by volume. The massive factory traditionally houses production for the company’s larger wide-body aircraft, including the 777, 767, and the KC-46A Pegasus military refueling tanker.

A unique cross-factory assembly process

Unlike the large jets normally assembled in Everett, the manufacturing process for the 737 MAX will be split across two separate facilities in Washington state. The airplane wings are initially built, painted, and sealed at Boeing's plant in Renton before being transported north to Everett on specialized trailers to be fitted to the fuselage.

Company officials emphasized that the new Everett operation will perfectly mirror the established assembly techniques used further south.

"We're going to use the same processes, we're using the same tools, the same people are giving support, so that you'll be producing the same great airplanes up here at the Everett site that we do down in Renton," a program representative stated during the facility launch.

Boeing facility in Everett, Washington. (Source: Boeing)

Ten days to final build

Once the components arrive in Everett, the final assembly takes place over 10 "flow days," which function as 10 major sequential steps down the assembly line. Mechanics move the aircraft through stages ranging from initial quality inspections to final component installations. During this window, assembly crews lay 43 miles of electrical wiring, secure the engines, and bolt down up to 230 passenger seats.

The North Line will begin operations at a measured pace to verify that all manufacturing processes are performing correctly. Once fully optimized, the line will have the flexibility to accommodate specialized, high-end luxury configurations alongside standard commercial airline configurations.

Local officials expressed strong confidence in the factory workforce's ability to transition to the single-aisle aircraft program.

"Just as this factory built the legacy of the 787, I'm confident that this team will build the great next chapter of the 737 MAX," Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said.

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