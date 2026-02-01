Some Seattle schools delayed over shooting deaths of Rainier Beach teens

A handful of Seattle schools will be on adjusted schedules on Monday, following the shooting deaths of two teens in Rainier Beach on Friday. The incident happened outside of any school campuses.

The students, believed to be enrolled at Rainier Beach High School died on Jan. 30. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) coordinated a response over the weekend to accommodate families, students, and staff in response to the shooting.

South Shore preK‑8 will operate on a two‑hour delay on Monday, February 2. Classes will begin at 10:55 a.m. to allow time for staff wellness supports and preparation to welcome students with care.

Rainier Beach High School, Alan T. Sugiyama, and Interagency Academy at South Shore will begin instruction at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 2, to provide similar wellness and stabilization supports for staff and preparation to welcome students.

Dunlap Elementary School will proceed on a normal schedule with additional supports as needed.

What they're saying:

"Seattle Public Schools (SPS) continues to grieve the heartbreaking loss of two teenagers, believed to be Rainier Beach High School students, as a result of community violence. Our deepest condolences are with the families, friends, and all those impacted by this tragedy. The loss of young lives is felt deeply across our school communities. District leadership joined families, students, staff, and community members at the vigil held yesterday to honor the students and to stand in solidarity with those grieving.

Our immediate focus is on safety and support. Seattle Public Schools is working in close coordination with the Seattle Police Department and the City of Seattle to increase police presence and patrols in the area for the week ahead. These efforts are intended to ensure visible, proactive safety measures while supporting the ongoing investigation. We are in lockstep with our public safety partners as this work continues," reads a media statement, in part, from Seattle Public Schools.

