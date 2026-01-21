Seattle Seahawks fans eager to know who will raise the 12 Flag on Sunday

The Brief Seahawks fans are buzzing over who will raise the iconic 12 Flag ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Lumen Field. The pregame tradition honors the "12th Man" and has been handled by notable figures, often tied to big wins in past playoff runs. The team keeps the flag raiser secret until kickoff, fueling speculation as Seattle sits one win from the Super Bowl.



Seattle Seahawks fans know how to bring the noise on game day at Lumen Field. One pregame tradition, the raising of the 12 Flag, always sets the tone at the stadium.

The home-field ritual is a powerful tribute to fans, passionately known as the "12th Man." Back in 1984, the Seahawks retired jersey number 12 as a salute to the fans, recognizing them as an integral part of the team.

"The 12th Man flag raising is just so important to all of us. And the fact that the team recognizes the importance of the fans in that way," said Anna Peterson, president of the Seahawkers Booster Club.

The History:

On October 12, 2003, 12 original season ticket holders lifted the 12 Flag for the first time. Since then, before every home kick off, the flag is hoisted high at the stadium.

The ritual has been trusted in the hands of honorable guests, from Seahawks legends like Cortez Kennedy, to Supersonics NBA All-Star Detlef Shrempf, Basketball Hall of Famer Sue Bird, even heroes such as Tuskegee airman George Hickman, and the first responders of the Oso Slide.

"We all want to be there to see it for every game. We all speculate who it’s going to be," said Peterson.

Now, speculation is buzzing ahead of the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

"It’s like this nervous energy and it’s really hard to focus on my paying job this week because it’s all I can think about," said Peterson.

Dig deeper:

In previous NFC Championship games, the one person who held that pregame responsibility was Paul Allen. The team owner raised the flag in January 2006, 2014, and 2015, and each year, the Seahawks won the NFC title.

The team hasn’t appeared in the championship since then, and Paul Allen died in 2018.

SEATTLE, WA - FEBRUARY 05: Team Owner Paul Allen of the Seattle Seahawks holds the Lombardi Trophy during ceremonies following the Super Bowl XLVIII Victory Parade at CenturyLink Field on February 5, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Expand

Now that the team is one game away from the Super Bowl, there’s a lot of online chatter about who will do the honor of raising the flag. Several fans said a natural fit would be Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, chair of the Seahawks.

"I am agreeing with some of the chatter that I would love to see Jody Allen," said Anna Williams, a Seahawkers Booster Club member. "And it would be pretty cool to see Paul Allen’s face up there because, of course, we all owe him so much for saving our Seahawks."

Some fans, however, think the team might want to start the game "beast-quake" style.

"I think maybe we’re talking about Marshawn Lynch!" said Peterson. "Lots of speculation that it could be Pete Carroll. I would love nothing more. Maybe it was Mike McDonald who was talking about if it were up to him, it would be Ken Griffey Jr. every time."

What's next:

The Seattle Seahawks keep the flag raiser a secret until it’s game time. 12’s said whoever is chosen, it’s that person’s responsibility to get the crowd loud, hopefully loud enough for an NFC win.

"It definitely feels like there’s a cohesion between all the players and the coaches," said Williams. "One game away from the big dance."

