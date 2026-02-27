Bothell, WA mother ‘shocked’ daughter's suspected murderer bonded out of jail

The Brief Sean Harris, charged with first-degree murder for the death of Mallory Barbour, was released from Mason County Jail after posting a $250,000 bond. Despite prosecutors' warnings that Harris is a "danger to the community," the judge amended his no-bail status to include a GPS ankle monitor requirement. Evidence in the case includes matching bullet casings and the victim's belongings found at the suspect's home, with a trial set for June 23, 2026.



A Bothell mother said she was "shocked" and "disappointed" to learn the man suspected of murdering her daughter is out of custody.

The suspect, Sean Harris, posted the court-ordered bond and was released from Mason County Jail pending trial. He was charged with murder in the first degree for the death of Mallory Barbour.

On February 24, Mason County Superior Court heard the defendant’s motion to set bail at $100,000. Prosecutors argued the court should maintain its initial no-bail hold on Harris or set a high bail of $2.5 million. Prosecutors also reminded the court that previous findings showed Harris had a "propensity for violence" and could be a "danger to the community."

During that hearing, Judge David Stevens elected to set bail at $250,000 with the requirement of a GPS ankle monitor. Court records showed Harris posted bond on February 25, with the United States Fire Insurance Company listed as surety.

Michael Dorcy, prosecuting attorney, said his office advocated for a no-bail hold, or a high bail. In a statement, Dorcy wrote, "The decision to amend these conditions rests solely with the Court, and the change in conditions was ordered over the objection of the Prosecutor’s Office."

The backstory:

27-year-old Mallory was reported missing from Bothell in June 2025. Her body was found in September in the woods of Mason County. Detectives said her body was nude, and her clothes appeared to be forcibly ripped off. Mallory was also shot twice.

Detectives said an extensive investigation connected at least one of the bullet casings near her body to a gun that Harris owned. Investigators said they also discovered some of Mallory’s belongings at Harris’ Bremerton home, where officials said Mallory was living for a few months before moving out.

"I don't understand how they met. I don't understand why she lived there for a while. I don't know why this happened. I have no idea," said Denise Barbour during an interview with FOX 13 Seattle in January.

45-year-old Harris was arrested on Jan. 7 and appeared virtually for a probable cause hearing at the Mason County Superior Court on Jan. 8.

After Harris’ arrest, Barbour told FOX 13 Seattle she was still worried about how the murder case would unfold in court.

"My body is just shaking with nerves about what's going to happen next," said Barbour in January. "I'm also concerned that if this person is able to be free for a while, and be a part of our community, I hope that he doesn't harm anyone else in Mason County."

Timeline of Mallory Barbour murder trial

Timeline:

On January 8, during a probable cause hearing, prosecutors asked for Harris to be held in custody without bail, which was granted by Judge Stevens.

"The court finds that no bail, he will be held without no bail," Stevens told the court.

In documents from January 13, the court said the "convincing evidence" showed Harris had a "propensity for violence" and was a "danger to the community."

Harris’ defense attorney argued he’s not guilty. In documents from February 10, his defense attorney stated "the only tie to Mallory’s death is that bullet casings match" with Harris’ gun found at his home, "but no evidence exists that Mr. Harris possessed" the gun when Mallory was shot, or that the gun caused her death.

During the February 24 hearing, prosecutors requested clarification on the court’s order of the ankle monitor, asking the court if it was an electronic home monitor or an electronic monitor with GPS. The court confirmed the order was an electronic monitor with GPS, which allows Harris to leave his home under specific limitations.

The prosecutor’s office said Harris’ trial was tentatively scheduled to start on June 23.

Mallory’s mother said she was concerned about her own safety now that Harris was released from jail. Despite her fears, she said she would continue fighting for justice, which is what Mallory would have wanted.

"She'd say, ‘Mom, you didn't give up on me. You stuck it out,’ trying to find the person that killed her, and she would be proud of me," said Barbour. "And if the table was turned, I would be proud of her, too."

