The Brief A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by two vehicles in Pierce County Friday night. Deputies say the first driver, in a dark Chevy Silverado, fled the scene before the victim was run over again. Investigators are still searching for the hit-and-run driver, who likely has significant front-end damage.



A 32-year-old man is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit after being struck by two vehicles while returning home from a Seattle Mariners game on Friday night.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck who struck James Weinstein and fled the scene, leaving him to be hit by a second vehicle moments later.

The Incident

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. along Canyon Road in the Summit area of Pierce County. Investigators believe Weinstein was in the roadway attempting to retrieve a pair of expensive sunglasses he had dropped outside of a car.

Natalie and James Weinstein

According to Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the impact was severe.

"It’s obvious according to witness statements that this truck knew they had hit something," said Cappetto.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle a witness reported the truck hit its breaks, slowed down, then kept going. Deputies on-scene found debris they linked to a 1994–2000 Chevy Silverado.

A second car also hit Weinstein while he was in the road, but investigators said that driver stayed behind and was cooperative.

Investigators on scene report Weinstein was launched approximately 50 to 75 feet.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Parts of the truck investigators said were involved in the hit-and-run that sent a 32-year-old to the ICU

A Long Road to Recovery

Weinstein’s older sister, Natalie, rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center Friday night. She described a harrowing scene in the ICU, where her brother remains hooked up to machines.

"Walking in and thinking that you’ve lost your little brother is the worst-case scenario," Natalie said. "It’s really hard to see him...he’s in really critical condition."

Weinstein has already undergone several surgeries to address a laundry list of catastrophic injuries, including:

A severed artery in his leg

A broken femur and arm

A broken clavicle

Multiple cracked ribs

Doctors are still working to determine if his leg can be saved.

What you can do:

The community has already begun rallying around the family. A GoFundMe page created by Natalie has raised over $20,000 in just a few days to help cover medical expenses and lost income during what is expected to be a months-long recovery.

"It was incredible. We thank everyone for their generosity," said Natalie.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle the community can also help by helping investigators find the driver of the truck that left her brother in the street.

"That initial driver could had really saved his life if he had stopped and helped – he wouldn’t have been hit by the second car," she said.

Investigators have recovered debris from the scene and believe the hit-and-run vehicle is a dark-colored Chevy Silverado, likely a model year between 1994 and 2002. The truck should have significant damage to the center front grill.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or the driver, or if you live along Canyon Road and have surveillance footage from Friday night, please contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives along this portion of Canyon Road to check their surveillance systems for the hit-and-run vehicle.

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