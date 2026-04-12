Man shot, killed at Puyallup, WA apartment complex, police look for shooter

A man is dead and police began a hunt for a shooter on Sunday morning following an incident at a Puyallup apartment complex.

Timeline:

Early in the morning, around 4:20 a.m., Pierce County deputies say they responded to the report of a shooting on Canyon Road East. Once there, they found a 37-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported for more medical care, but died as a result of his injuries on Apr. 12.

For most of Sunday morning, law enforcement agents and investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office interviewed witnesses and processed the scene.

Puyallup deadly shooting April 12, 2026

As they continue looking for the shooter, neighbors and community members are encouraged to reach out to the department with tips.

What they're saying:

"We’re always looking to gather more details to help move the investigation forward. It’s still early, and we’re working to piece everything together," said Detective Josh Mills.

Det. Mills says the department continues to follow up on leads as the weekend winds down.

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