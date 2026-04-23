Sound Transit introduces paid parking permits at 3 Seattle-area stations

The Brief Sound Transit will launch paid parking permits May 1 at Northgate and Shoreline North and South light rail stations. Monthly permits cost $60 and daily permits $6, while free carpool permits expand to eight stations. Officials say permits aim to ease crowded garages, but availability and pricing may change based on demand.



Sound Transit is introducing paid parking permits at three Seattle-area light rail stations in an effort to ease capacity at their busy garages.

What To Know:

Beginning May 1, riders can use pre-paid, reserved parking permits at the Northgate, Shoreline South (148th Avenue), and Shoreline North (185th Avenue) stations.

The new permits include single-occupant vehicle permits at $60 per month, or one-day parking permits at $6 per day. They allow riders to park in permit parking zones from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

Additionally, there are carpool parking permits, which are free. Those are reserved for groups of two or more riders who travel together to a station.

Carpool permits are available at the following stations:

Angle Lake Station

Lynnwood City Center Station

Mountlake Terrace Station

Northgate Station

Shoreline North/185th Avenue Station

Shoreline South/148th Avenue Station

Sumner Station

Tukwila International Boulevard Station

Applications for single-occupant, one-day and carpool parking permits opened on April 21. Sound Transit says permit availability, pricing and space limits may change based on demand.

Don't Worry:

General parking will remain available at all light rail stations. Passengers can also park in permit zones after 10 a.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends and holidays.

Permit areas cannot exceed 25% of parking space capacity at any station. Parking at stations without permit zones is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Transit riders eligible for reduced fares can pay a discounted rate for the parking permits, including $20 per month for single-occupant permits and $2 per day for single-day permits.

Want to apply for a parking permit? You can do so on the Sound Transit online portal.

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