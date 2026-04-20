John Schneider: Seattle Seahawks looking to trade down to add draft selections

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The Brief Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team is looking to trade out of the first round of the NFL Draft to add more selections for their 2026 draft class. With the team currently holding just four selections in total – and only one after the third round – the team will be looking to add more picks throughout this weekend's three-day event. "I mean, it's no secret with us guys. We have four picks so we'll be looking to move back," Schneider said.



No one should be surprised if the Seattle Seahawks trade out of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

With the team currently holding just four selections in total – and only one after the third round – the team will be looking to add more picks throughout this weekend's three-day event.

"I mean, it's no secret with us guys. We have four picks so we'll be looking to move back," general manager John Schneider said. "People are usually understanding that we tend to trend (moving) backwards."

The Seahawks have the privilege of holding the 32nd and final pick of the first round as the reigning Super Bowl champions. They hold their original selections – the 32nd pick of each round – in the first, second, third, and sixth rounds of the draft. The other selections have been traded as part of other deals.

The fourth- and fifth-round picks were dealt to the New Orleans Saints to acquire wide receiver Rashid Shaheed last season, and the seventh-round pick was dealt to the Browns as part of a deal that sent center Nick Harris to Cleveland.

"I think there's a lack of depth in this draft and I think our scouts did a great job in the fall of identifying that and that allowed us to be a little bit more willing to give up the fourth- and fifth-round draft picks," Schneider said.

"But no matter what draft you're in, what year, it's our responsibility in the organization to be able to find true Seahawks all the way through it. So that means that if we did have that fourth and fifth, and we're moving around, and we acquire more draft picks, like, we're still going to be focused on making those guys true Seahawks. … You still feel that same level of pressure to be able to bring the best people you can, for, you know, for the organization and for the coaching staff."

Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks remain a fairly young team that is returning many of their key pieces from the championship squad. Of course, players like Ken Walker III, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe were among those that moved on to other teams this offseason.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said he's probably less vocal that he's been in the draft process in three years with the team as there is a better understanding among all involved about what type of players fit what they're looking for as a coaching staff.

"You're working with a personnel department that's been together for a long time," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "They've got a really clear understanding about what makes a Seahawk a Seahawk. This isn't their first rodeo. That's constantly being discussed from the meetings that I'm in. Like John said, there's clarity there. There's alignment. Whether we won the Super Bowl or not, it would have been the same criteria, the type of person we're looking for to join our team. It's pretty consistent, honestly."

Seattle's offseason program got underway on Monday, with veterans like Devon Witherspoon, Jarran Reed and Derick Hall all in attendance on the first day. Macdonald said they staggered their offseason program with the late end to the season and didn't expect everyone to be back the first day, but the amount of players that were back impressed him.

"Guys that just wanted to be around the guys again. I thought that was really cool." he said.

New Roster Numbers

Linebacker Drake Thomas is moving from No. 42 to No. 32, which was his college number at North Carolina State. As a result, running back Velus Jones Jr. is moving from No. 32 to No. 33.

Linebacker Jalen Gaines is the one other returning player making a number change, switching from No. 56 to No. 47.

For the three new additions to the roster, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will wear No. 17, safety Rodney Thomas will wear No. 24, and running back Emmanuel Wilson will wear No. 27.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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