Seattle area's newest pickleball facility opening in Federal Way

The Brief The Seattle area's newest indoor pickleball facility is opening in Federal Way. The new Picklr location features 14 indoor courts, training areas, lounges, and tournament-ready amenities. A free grand opening event Saturday will include open play, clinics, contests, and giveaways.



The Seattle area's newest indoor pickleball facility is opening this weekend in Federal Way.

The Picklr, which recently opened a 10-court pickleball facility in the former Theo Chocolate warehouse in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood, will soon open its largest pickleball facility on the West Coast in the Redondo neighborhood.

The former LA Fitness building located at 27417 Pacific Hwy South is now home to 14 premium indoor pickleball courts, available for play regardless of the region's unpredictable weather. The space also has player lounges, modern locker rooms and a dedicated TRX warmup and training area.

The Picklr Federal Way (The Picklr Federal Way)

To celebrate the expansion, The Picklr is hosting a free, all-ages grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 30, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature free open play sessions, free junior clinics, "Beat the Pro" challenges, and fastest serve competitions. Local vendors, food and refreshments, giveaways and special membership offers will also be at the grand opening.

"Our vision for Picklr Federal Way is to create more than just a pickleball club — we’re building a home for the local pickleball community," said Sanket Mehta, owner of Picklr Federal Way. "From four championship courts and premium amenities to training spaces and social lounges, every detail was designed to give players an unmatched experience both on and off the court. The club is also built to host competitive tournaments and leagues, including premier events such as PPA and APP competitions, helping establish Federal Way as a destination for pickleball in the Pacific Northwest."

Pickleball is Washington's state sport: a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong played with paddles, a low net and wiffle-like balls. It was invented on Bainbridge Island and continues to be the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

To learn more about court bookings, pickleball leagues and specialized classes, visit the Picklr Federal Way website.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Picklr and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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