Seattle Sounders FC reschedule pair of matches, including one to accommodate Seahawks opener

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The Brief Seattle Sounders FC has rescheduled a pair of matches, with one change made to accommodate the season opener for the Seattle Seahawks in September. The Sounders announced that they have moved their Apri 12 match against Real Salt Lake to Wednesday, September 23, and their September 9 match against Sporting Kansas City to Thursday, October 1. The Seahawks are scheduled to open the NFL's regular season against a yet-to-be-announced opponent on Wednesday, September 9.



Seattle Sounders FC has rescheduled a pair of matches, with one change made to accommodate the season opener for the Seattle Seahawks in September.

The Sounders announced that they have moved their Apri 12 match against Real Salt Lake to Wednesday, September 23, and their September 9 match against Sporting Kansas City to Thursday, October 1.

Both games will be 6:30 p.m. kickoffs.

The Sounders and Seahawks obviously couldn't both use Lumen Field at the same time on September 9. As the Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks get the NFL's traditional spot to open the 2026 season against a yet-to-be-announced opponent. Though that opening game is typically on Thursday night, a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia will be played on Thursday night in the United States (Friday in Australia) instead.

The Mariners are also currently scheduled to have a home game against the Texas Rangers on September 9 that they are likely to move as well.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Sounders and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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