Seattle Sounders, Reign FC to drop Ticketmaster starting in 2027

The Brief The Seattle Sounders and Reign FC are ending their partnership with Ticketmaster to launch a "direct-to-fan" ticketing model through the platform Jump starting in 2027. This transition allows the clubs to manage all ticketing elements internally, offering fans transparent pricing, a single-login experience, and personalized engagement without a third-party intermediary. The move follows a similar shift by the Minnesota Timberwolves and reflects a strategic effort by the Seattle clubs to gain more flexibility and control over their business platforms.



The Seattle Sounders and Reign FC are parting ways with Ticketmaster after this season, announcing a partnership with ticketing platform Jump.

The soccer clubs announced the long-term partnership on Tuesday, marking a pivot away from Ticketmaster just weeks after a controversial settlement in a live music event monopoly case prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Starting in 2027, tickets will be available through Jump, which the organizations say will remove the "middle partner" between the clubs and their fans. Sounders and Reign FC say that, with Jump, they will now manage all elements of ticketing.

"Our organization has been diligently focused on the fan and creating an incredible experience," said Seattle soccer's President of Business Operations, Hugh Weber. "This partnership is about unlocking more customized connections that reflect what our fans expect and deserve. It’s foundational in how we engage with our communities for years to come."

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According to the clubs' leadership, the partnership with Jump affords them a "direct-to-fan" model, including a single-login, single wallet seamless experience, easier ticket purchasing with transparent pricing, and personalized engagement tailored to each fan.

"This is not simply a change in technology, it’s a strategic evolution in how we operate and grow," said VP of Business Strategy & Analytics, Kaitlin Bailey. "We are building an infrastructure that allows us to continuously innovate, adapt and lead in delivering world-class experiences both on and off the pitch for our fans."

The Sounders and Reign FC are following in the footsteps of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, who have already migrated their game ticket-purchasing to Jump.

"From the beginning, the Sounders and Reign have approached this as an opportunity to build something truly innovative and novel," said Jump CEO Jordy Leiser. "They share one of the largest and most complex stadiums in North America, but they’re determined to operate with the kind of control, flexibility and intelligence modern sports organizations expect. Together we’re going to show what’s possible when two forward-thinking clubs want to elevate the entire fan and business platform."

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