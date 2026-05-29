Seattle weather: Showers and cooler for Friday, drier weekend ahead

The Brief A cold front will bring morning showers, gusty winds, and much cooler temperatures to western Washington on Friday. Highs will drop into the low 60s, about 20 degrees cooler than recent warm weather. Sunshine gradually returns this weekend, with temperatures warming back into the 80s next week.



Showers return Friday as a cold sweeps through the Pacific Northwest, bringing rain to start the day. Most of the rain will be inland, around the Puget Sound and eastward. Heaviest showers will be in the morning, then tapering into the afternoon.

Showers return Friday as a cold sweeps through the Pacific Northwest, bringing showers to start the day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The cold front will drop temperatures by a good 20 degrees for the afternoon highs, only reaching the low 60s. We will see some sunbreaks into the afternoon with potential Puget Sound Convergence Zone clouds and sprinkles for the central sound.

The cold front will drop temperatures by a good 20 degrees for the afternoon highs. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will be gusty Friday as the cold front moves onshore. The strongest winds along the coast and in the northern interior through the afternoon.

Winds will be gusty Friday as the cold front moves onshore, bringing the strongest winds along the coast and in the north interior. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Showers will taper by midday and into the afternoon Friday with more sunshine along the coast and north. A mix of sun and clouds returns for Saturday with highs in the 60s. Warmer with more sunshine into next week as high pressure builds again, highs return to the low 80s.

Showers will taper by midday and into the afternoon Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Is Mark Zuckerberg in Seattle? Here’s what we know

Accused monk seal rock thrower pleads not guilty in Hawaii court

Trump’s no-bond policy for immigrants in custody played out for years in Tacoma, WA

Late World Cup bookings expected to drive Seattle economic surge

Top spots in Seattle to watch the World Cup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.