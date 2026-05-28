Seattle weather: Big swing in temperatures to end the week

The Brief Following a warm and sunny Thursday, Western Washington's weather will shift sharply overnight as an upper-level disturbance brings thick clouds and scattered morning showers by Friday, dropping highs below 60 degrees. Areas east of the Cascades face a slight chance of severe thunderstorms through Thursday evening, with some weakening storms potentially drifting west over the mountains by Friday morning. Conditions will turn drier and partly cloudy on Saturday, kicking off a warming trend that will bring sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s on Monday and the low-to-mid 80s by Tuesday.



After a warm and sunny Thursday across Western Washington, the weather pattern is set to make a sharp turn heading into Friday.

This evening will still feel very summer-like for inland areas, with temperatures lingering in the 70s and even low 80s before sunset. Coastal communities will stay cooler in the 60s thanks to the afternoon sea breeze and marine air.

An upper-level disturbance moving northeast out of California will combine with a trough approaching from the Gulf of Alaska tonight. East of the Cascades there is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms through the late evening hours. At the same time, a stronger marine push through the Strait of Juan de Fuca will bring increasing low-level moisture into Western Washington overnight.

It will be cooler with rain developing in areas around Western Washington on Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain, thunderstorms to interrupt stretch of nice weather

By early Friday morning, expect clouds to thicken across much of the region with scattered showers developing, especially from Puget Sound eastward. A few weakening thunderstorms drifting west over the Cascades could also contribute to some early morning shower activity.

There is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening in Eastern and Central Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will feel dramatically different compared to Thursday. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees in many interior locations.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and drier, with a few showers in the mountains.

Return of pleasant, summer-like weather

An upper-level ridge is expected to rebuild over the Pacific Northwest, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures heading into next week.

Highs will climb back into the 60s on Sunday, then into the 70s on Monday. Some spots could reach the low to mid 80s by Tuesday.

After a big cooldown on Friday in Seattle, temperatures will warm up again heading into next week.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway

Residents near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue frustrated by rising gun violence

What to know about the southern WA 'Country Meadows' wildfire prompting evacuations

Chelan, WA 14-year-old arrested for shooting 17-year-old

After 6 years on the run, Renton police arrest man for 2020 homicide

UW student concerned over 911 response to potential suspect sighting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.