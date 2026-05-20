Two-time cancer survivor organizes 5k in Seattle to raise awareness

The Brief Seattle cancer survivor Jason Hinojosa is organizing a 5k run at Seward Park on Saturday, May 23, to raise awareness for kidney cancer after surviving two separate diagnoses. The event is part of the Kidney Cancer Association’s 2026 "81k Strong Challenge," named after the roughly 81,000 people diagnosed with kidney cancer in the United States each year. The race begins at 9 a.m. with no official sign-up required, and attendees are welcome to run, walk, or bring wheels like skates and bikes to participate.



A local cancer survivor is organizing a 5k run in Seattle this Memorial Day weekend to help raise more awareness of kidney cancer.

What we know:

According to the American Cancer Association, kidney cancer is one of the ten most common cancers for both men and women.

About 81,000 people are diagnosed with kidney cancer every year.

"It was really the first time that I approached death," said Jason Hinojosa.

This Saturday, Hinojosa is organizing a 5k run to raise awareness for kidney cancer. It is a cause that is deeply personal to him.

The backstory:

In his mid-20s, doctors discovered a mass during an unrelated medical treatment.

Hinojosa underwent surgery, recovered, and lived cancer-free for more than a decade. However, a routine scheduled checkup about a decade later, revealed a new growth on his remaining kidney.

"I could have had a much different experience if I waited – had I not kept up with my doctor’s appointment, had I listened to myself," he said.

In two weeks, Hinojoa discovered he had cancer, went through surgery, and learned he would be a father.

From that point, he tells FOX 13 Seattle that his priorities changed.

"Even if it can be inconvenient, or you don't feel like it's necessary, or life gets in the way, I have these deadlines at work, I have to take my daughter to this, all of those things. If you just put your health forward and realize nothing else matters if you’re not healthy," he said.

He's made it his mission to do everything he can to make sure his daughter, his family, and the community are healthy.

What you can do:

That is why he is organizing the 5k. His race is a part of the Kidney Cancer Association's 2026 81k Strong Challenge. Named for the number of people diagnosed within the United States every year.

The race takes place at Seward Park on May 23rd and begins at 9a.m.

Hinojosa says there is no-sign up and no pressure to set a personal record for the race.

Attendees are welcome to run, jog, walk. He says you can even bring a set of wheels (skates, blades, bike, etc).

If you cannot attend, but still would like to donate, you can click here.

And you can find more information on the KCA 81k Strong Challenge on their website.

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