Seattle Seahawks kick off 2026 season on Wednesday, September 9

The Brief The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will host a rare Wednesday season-opener on Sept. 9 at Lumen Field, a shift from the traditional Thursday slot to accommodate an international game in Australia. While their specific opponent for the Wednesday game will be revealed in May, the Seahawks already know their home and away slate. This historic game marks only the fifth Wednesday NFL contest since 1950 and will make Seattle the ninth team to have played on every day of the week.



The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will host the season-opening game on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that this year's season-opener will be played on Wednesday instead of the usual Thursday because the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will play an international game in Australia on Thursday.

While their opponent for the Wednesday game will be revealed later this spring, the slate of teams scheduled to face the Seahawks was released earlier this year:

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots.

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers

What's next:

The full NFL schedule is expected to be released in May.

According to the NFL, Seattle will be the ninth current NFL team to have played on every day of the week, joining the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. And since 1950, only four games have been played on Wednesday.

The game will air on NBC and kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. at Lumen Field.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Football League and the Seattle Seahawks.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Where is Jonathan Hoang? WA man with autism disappeared 1 year ago

As fuel prices rise, WA farmers face mounting challenges

Police say WA man shoots kid in the chest for throwing a water balloon

Seattle high-rises connected by decommissioned Boeing 747 fuselage

SCOTUS hears case that could impact WA ballot counting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.