Seattle Seahawks selected to appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks"

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The Brief The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will be getting the "Hard Knocks" treatment in training camp from the NFL and HBO. For the first time, the Seahawks have been selected as the featured team for HBO's long-running documentary miniseries, according to NFL Network. For a long time, the Seahawks had not been eligible to appear on the show due to rules the league had in place to govern which teams could be selected. Those rules changed last year.



The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will be getting the "Hard Knocks" treatment in training camp from the NFL and HBO.

For the first time, the Seahawks have been selected as the featured team for HBO's long-running documentary miniseries. The appointment was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport at the league's annual spring meeting, which is being held this year in Phoenix.

The report also said the Patriots will be the 2027 participants for the show.

The show debuted in 2001 as it followed the Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens through training camp the summer. The Dallas Cowboys followed in 2002 before the show took a four-year hiatus before returning with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007. The show has run every season since, though 2011 was a rewind series looking back on the previous decade.

For a long time, the Seahawks had not been eligible to appear on the show due to rules the league had in place to govern which teams could be selected. If teams had made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons, or had a first-year head coach, they weren't eligible to be selected. The NFL changed those rules last year, making only teams with new head coaches or teams that have done the show in recent years (in training camp or the in-season edition of the show) as eliminating factors.

Teams could always welcome the ability to appear on the show if they had previously met the exclusionary criteria, but it had gotten to a point where teams were needing to be forced to do the show. Pete Carroll had not been interested in doing the show during his tenure as head coach.

The in-season edition of Hard Knocks debuted in 2021.

The show follows a team from its practices in training camp through preseason games and roster cutdowns, introducing fans to players, team personnel and front office staff in a behind-the-scenes style series.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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