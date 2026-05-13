Seattle Seahawks sign second-round pick Bud Clark

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The Brief The Seahawks signed second-round safety Bud Clark to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday. First-round running back Jadarian Price remains the lone unsigned member of the team's 2026 draft class. The remaining six members of the team's draft class were all signed ahead of rookie mini-camp earlier this month.



The Seattle Seahawks signed second-round safety Bud Clark to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday, leaving only first-round pick Jadarian Price still unsigned.

The remaining six members of the team's draft class were all signed ahead of rookie mini-camp earlier this month.

All drafted players sign four-year deals, with first-round selections also getting a fifth-year option as part of their deals. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Clark's deal is worth $7.88 million and comes with a $2.2 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed for the first two years of the deal.

"Bud has a really great, cool, exciting skill set and personality, competitive spirit to him," head coach Mike Macdonald said after drafting Clark. "We're not just going to play him at safety, he can play nickel, he can probably play corner for us. We'll figure that out kind of as we go and how the team kind of shapes up, but we got some really great players at safety too that are going to compete.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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