Seattle Weather: Finishing the weekend dry, rain by Tuesday
Seattle - The Seahawks have an early game on Sunday, so plenty of time to get outside and enjoy some outdoor fun! Skies will be partly cloudy and dry.
Afternoon highs remain comfortably cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s in spots.
A few passing clouds, but skies remain dry. Cool afternoon in the low 60s. (FOX13 Seattle)
Skies will clear overnight Sunday, leading to a cooler night and Monday morning. A few spots will dip into the 30s before warming up by the afternoon.
Skies will clear overnight Sunday, leading to a cooler night and Monday morning. (FOX13 Seattle)
The ridge of high pressure will weaken during the day on Monday, allowing clouds to increase.
A slight chance of showers possible by late Monday night, but they will become more widespread on Tuesday.
High pressure ridge weakens with more clouds and rain moving by early Tuesday morning. (FOX13 Seattle)
Another disturbance will drop in on Tuesday, increasing rain chances around Western Washington.
Winds will be breezy at times with some gusts nearing 40mph. Rainfall totals will range from about .10" to around .50".
Increasing rain by Tuesday with breezy winds. Skies drying beginning Wednesday. (FOX13 Seattle)
The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.
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