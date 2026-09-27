Seattle Weather: Finishing the weekend dry, rain by Tuesday

The Brief Expect partly cloudy skies and comfortable highs in the 60s, perfect for getting outdoors. Clear skies overnight will drop temperatures into the 30s and 40s across western Washington by Monday morning. A new storm system brings widespread rain, gusts up to 40 mph, and rainfall totals between 0.10 and 0.50 inches.



The Seahawks have an early game on Sunday, so plenty of time to get outside and enjoy some outdoor fun! Skies will be partly cloudy and dry.

Afternoon highs remain comfortably cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s in spots.

A few passing clouds, but skies remain dry. Cool afternoon in the low 60s. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

Skies will clear overnight Sunday, leading to a cooler night and Monday morning. A few spots will dip into the 30s before warming up by the afternoon.

Skies will clear overnight Sunday, leading to a cooler night and Monday morning. (FOX13 Seattle)

The ridge of high pressure will weaken during the day on Monday, allowing clouds to increase.

A slight chance of showers possible by late Monday night, but they will become more widespread on Tuesday.

High pressure ridge weakens with more clouds and rain moving by early Tuesday morning. (FOX13 Seattle)

Another disturbance will drop in on Tuesday, increasing rain chances around Western Washington.

Winds will be breezy at times with some gusts nearing 40mph. Rainfall totals will range from about .10" to around .50".

Increasing rain by Tuesday with breezy winds. Skies drying beginning Wednesday. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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