Seattle Seahawks to feature on 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp'

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will feature on HBO series "Hard Knocks: Training Camp" for the first time. The five-episode series will follow the reigning Super Bowl Champions throughout their annual training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The Emmy-award winning show will premiere Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. PST on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.



The Seattle Seahawks will feature in this summer's season of Hard Knocks: Training Camp, on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

For the first time, the reigning Super Bowl Champions will be the focus of the Emmy-award-winning series, premiering on August 4, a week ahead of schedule.

What we know:

The HBO Original Series "Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks" premieres Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. PST on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

This is the first time the 12s will be featured on the show, and the first time a defending Super Bowl Champion will be highlighted since the 2001 Baltimore Ravens in the launch of Hard Knocks.

The five-episode series will follow the teams throughout its annual training camp, and will feature head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, 2025 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II.

The 21-time Sports Emmy-winning series was originally slated to premiere on Aug. 11, but was moved up a week, according to HBO.

Episodes will be released weekly on subsequent Tuesdays through September 1.

Seahawks Training Camp is set to kick off Saturday, July 25 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Seahawks and a Warners Bros. Discovery press release.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks sale: Who is Vinod Khosla?

Seattle Seahawks to be sold to the Vinod Khosla family for a reported $9.6 billion

Seattle Seahawks promote Matt Berry, Willie Schneider to assistant general manager roles

First look at Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl rings

Seattle Seahawks unveil Super Bowl LX rings

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .