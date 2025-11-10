Seattle's Soundgarden joins the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night featured powerful performances, emotional tributes and moments of nostalgia, highlighted by the induction of Seattle's own Soundgarden.

Emotions ran deep during Soundgarden’s segment of the night, starting with the induction speech of Jim Carrey, the actor and Soundgarden superfan who seemed to be fighting off tears throughout as he talked about the late lead singer Chris Cornell, who died from suicide in 2017.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Inductees Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Expand

"When you looked into his eyes, it’s like eternity was staring back," Carrey said. "For all time, his voice will continue to light up the ether like a Tesla coil."

Each of his band mates, all major godfathers of the Seattle grunge scene, paid their own tearful tributes.

One of Cornell’s daughters, Lilian, spoke while another, Toni, sang a quiet rendition of his song "Fell on Black Days."

"I am just really, really happy that he got to make music with his friends," Lilian Cornell said.

Taylor Momsen, who co-starred as a child with Carrey in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and Brandi Carlile showed serious vocal power with their versions of Cornell’s mighty wail, backed by his band mates on "Rusty Cage" and "Black Hole Sun."

Bassist Hiro Yamamoto was among the few who brought up the politics from the stage.

"Thanks to my parents, whose story is American citizens who are rounded up and placed into prison camps just for being Japanese during World War II," Yamamoto said to some of the biggest cheers of the night. "Well that affected my life greatly, and it really echoes strongly today. Let’s not add another story like this to our history."

