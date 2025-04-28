The Brief Seattle-based grunge band Soundgarden has made the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on their third nomination. They follow two other grunge acts in the Hall — Nirvana and Pearl Jam.



Soundgarden has made the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on their third nomination.

The Seattle-based band was one of the seven inductees for 2025. They follow two other grunge acts in the Hall — Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Group portrait of members of the Rock band Soundgarden as they pose at the World Music Theater, Tinley Park, Illinois, August 2, 1992. Pictured are, from left, Kim Thayil, Chris Cornell, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Ima Expand

Here's the full list of the 2025 class:

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

OutKast

Cyndi Lauper

The White Stripes

Soundgarden

Additionally, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will receive the Musical Influence Award. Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye will each get the Musical Excellence Award. The Ahmet Ertegun Award — given to nonperforming industry professionals who had a major influence on music — will go to Lenny Waronker.

Some nominees that didn't get in this year include Mariah Carey, Phish, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, the Black Crowes and Oasis.

Soundgarden, which formed in 1984, is credited with igniting the grunge movement of the late 1980s and early 1990s, developing the unique genre that encapsulated the Pacific Northwest.

Guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd, drummer Matt Cameron, bassist Hiro Yamamoto and the late Chris Cornell now enter the Hall after initially being nominated in 2023.

RIDGEFIELD, WA - AUGUST 29: Chris Cornell (L) and Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden perform on stage at Sleep Country Amphitheater on August 29, 2014 in Ridgefield, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Expand

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is happening on Nov. 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. See the full list on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, FOX Digital and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

