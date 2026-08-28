Crash blocks lanes on northbound I-405 between Renton and Bellevue, WA

The Brief A Friday morning crash on northbound I-405 in Renton is blocking three right lanes and causing traffic delays. The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the incident just south of Northeast 44th Street at 5:50 a.m. Emergency crews and first responders remain at the scene, and no estimated reopening time is available.



A crash is blocking lanes and causing traffic delays on I-405 in the Renton area Friday morning.

Crash on I-405 between Renton and Bellevue

The Washington State Department of Transportation sent out the initial alert at 5:50 a.m., saying a crash was blocking the HOV lane on northbound I-405, just south of Northeast 44th Street at milepost 7.

Based on DOT traffic cameras, it appears the HOV lane is now open, but 3 lanes to the right are blocked by crews and first responders.

Further information about the crash or an estimated reopening time is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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