Seattle weather: Start of fall in Seattle bringing clouds, rain

The Brief Western Washington is shifting into a cooler fall pattern, featuring mid-to-upper 60s temperatures on Tuesday followed by a weak system bringing possible morning sprinkles on Wednesday. A stronger weather system will bring widespread light rain, lower temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, and high-elevation mountain snow Thursday through Friday. Rain will ease into scattered showers on Friday, leading into a drier but cool weekend with a mix of clouds, sunshine, and highs in the low-to-mid 60s.



The weather pattern is making a noticeable shift toward fall this week in western Washington, with cooler temperatures, more clouds, and rain showers.

For Tuesday afternoon, clouds will gradually break up, giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with a few spots in the south Puget Sound reaching the low 70s.

Tonight will bring increasing clouds to the region with cooler overnight lows.

It will be cool with increasing clouds Tuesday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak system will move through the region Wednesday, bringing a chance of morning sprinkles. This system is weak, so most of the area should stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s for highs.

Widespread rain on Thursday and Friday

Big picture view:

The bigger change arrives Thursday. A stronger system will move into Western Washington, bringing widespread light rain by Thursday afternoon and evening. The Cascades and Olympics will likely pick up the heaviest precipitation. Temperatures will also take another step down, with highs Thursday in the upper 50s and low 60s around Puget Sound.

Rain showers return to the Puget Sound area Thursday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 to 7,000 feet. That could be enough for some of the higher mountain peaks to see their first dusting of snow of the season.

Snow levels will drop to the 6,000 to 7,000 foot levels in the Washington Cascades Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain continues Friday, although showers should become more scattered later in the day. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain returns to Western Washington Thursday afternoon into Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

This weekend looks drier with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but it will stay cool. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 60s.

It will be cooler and cloudier across Western Washington this week with rain returning Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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