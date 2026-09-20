Seattle Weather: Cooling off this week with rain on the way

The Brief Morning fog and low clouds will give way to mostly sunny afternoon skies, with pleasant highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will cool into the lower 60s mid-week, with rain chances returning by the end of the week and lingering into Saturday morning. Sunsets are shifting earlier quickly, reaching near 7 p.m. in about a week, 6:30 p.m. by mid-October, and 5 p.m. by late October.



Sunday morning was a mixed bag of weather. Some spots were lucky enough to see morning sunshine, others stuck in dense fog. While the clouds were slow to clear yesterday, we will see slow clearing again on Sunday with many seeing mostly sunny skies by around lunchtime.

Low clouds will increase again overnight into early Monday morning.

Morning fog will burn off quickly, leaving plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Once the clouds break, afternoon highs will be very pleasant with highs warming into the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows remain cool in spots, dipping into the upper 40s by Monday morning.

A pleasant day today with highs warming into the upper 60s nearing 70 in many spots. (FOX13 Seattle)

We are losing daylight fairly quickly with sunsets approaching 7pm in about 1 week.

Sunsets will be closer to 6:30pm around mid-October with 5pm sunsets by the end of October.

We will start to see our sunsets approaching 7pm in about 1 week. (FOX13 Seattle)

Clouds will increase throughout the week with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s.

Chances for rain will return by the end of the week with a few showers lingering into Saturday morning.

Increasing clouds and cooler throughout the week with rain by Friday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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