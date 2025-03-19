Officer shoots man wielding knife at West Seattle precinct, chief says

The Brief The Seattle Police Department responded to an incident at the Southwest Precinct where a man armed with a knife was encountered in the secure lot. Officers attempted de-escalation tactics, including using a less-than-lethal device, but were unsuccessful, and one officer discharged their firearm, striking and killing the man. The incident is under investigation by the Force Investigation team and the Office of Police Accountability, and any body-worn camera footage will be released within 72 hours.



Seattle police say officers shot and killed a man who was wielding a knife after attempting de-escalation tactics at the Southwest Precinct.

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the 2300 block of SW Webster Street in West Seattle.

What they're saying:

Chief Shon Barnes said that around 12:18 p.m., officers encountered a man armed with a knife inside the secure lot of the precinct. Officers attempted de-escalation tactics, including the use of a less-than-lethal device, but were ultimately unsuccessful. He said an officer fired their gun, striking and killing the man.

Chief Barnes said that the incident is currently under investigation by the Force Investigation Team and the Office of Police Accountability, and that any body-worn camera footage will be released within 72 hours.

Barnes emphasized the importance of transparency and working with the community to address ongoing challenges, such as mental health issues, that can lead to these types of incidents.

The chief also acknowledged the recent extension of the CARES program by the mayor, which aims to provide a co-responder model with mental health professionals to assist in such situations.

The suspect has not been identified.

