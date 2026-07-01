Milder weather for Fourth of July in Seattle

The Brief Western Washington experienced mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s today, providing comfortable and mainly dry conditions for the World Cup match at Seattle Stadium. Tomorrow will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s and a few potential sprinkles, though steadier showers will be limited to the coast, Olympic Peninsula, and North Sound. The weekend will feature a classic summer pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid-70s, followed by warmer weather near 80 degrees on Monday.



Today featured mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s across western Washington. It was a comfortable afternoon for the World Cup match at Seattle Stadium, with mainly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures.

Seattle weather will gradually warm this weekend as that westerly breeze weakens. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow will remain mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the mid-70s. Dry weather is expected for most communities, although clouds will continue to linger thanks to onshore flow. While a few sprinkles are possible, the steadier showers will primarily develop along the coast, Olympic Peninsula, and portions of the North Sound.

Seattle weather remains pleasant for most neighborhoods despite the isolated sprinkles. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Summer weather just in time for Fourth of July

The weekend will bring a classic summer pattern with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s both days.

Seattle weather turns warmer by the weekend with afternoon sunshine and highs in the 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmer weather will arrive early next week as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees on Monday before easing back into the upper 70s on Tuesday. Overall, the first full week of July is shaping up to be comfortable with a gradual warming trend.

Seattle weather warms to around 80 degrees Monday before temperatures settle back into the upper 70s Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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