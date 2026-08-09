Thurston County police use pit maneuver on repeat DUI suspect

The Brief Thurston County police conducted a pit maneuver to stop a fleeing DUI suspect who had attempted to strike multiple pedestrians with his vehicle early Saturday morning. The vehicle impacted a power pole and left the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, with substantial injuries. The suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center and is in the Intensive Care Unit. The suspect will be booked into Thurston County Jail on two charges of first-degree assault, DUI, driving with a suspended license, and two counts of attempting to elude.



Thurston County police conducted a pit maneuver to stop a fleeing DUI suspect who had attempted to strike multiple pedestrians with his vehicle early Saturday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Thurston County Sherriff's Office, Olympia police made a traffic stop for a driver on suspicion of DUI. The driver refused to identify themselves and fled the scene, nearly striking a pedestrian in the process.

A Thurston County Lieutenant picked up the vehicle after it evaded Olympia police when it was getting on to I-5. The suspect refused to pull over and intentionally ran vehicles off the road on I-5 and Capitol Blvd. The vehicle also attempted to hit an assisting Tumwater officer, and swerved at another police vehicle.

Officers were able to successfully complete a pit maneuver on the suspect's vehicle while traveling approximately 66 mph on Old Highway 99. The vehicle impacted a power pole and left the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, with substantial injuries. The suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center and is in the Intensive Care Unit.

A passenger in the vehicle was wearing her seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. The passenger had been involved in a separate DUI collision in June, crashing into another vehicle while driving and causing it to roll in Mason County.

Alcohol containers were observed in the car and a search warrant was authorized to test for impairment.

Once released from Harborview, the suspect will be booked into Thurston County Jail on two charges of first-degree assault, DUI, driving with a suspended license, and two counts of attempting to elude.

The suspect has numerous prior DUI and eluding arrests and was booked less than a week prior to this incident for possession of a stolen car and third-degree assault. He was found in a stolen car while armed with a handgun, assaulting Lacey Police Officers when they tried to arrest him. He was released on $10,000 bail.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

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