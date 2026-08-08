Seattle festival organizers update Capitol Hill Block Party security plans

The Brief Capitol Hill Block Party organizers outlined an updated security plan for this year's festival. According to a festival spokesperson, security measures include walk-through metal detectors at all festival entrances this year. The organization consistently works closely with the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department.



Security has been on the minds of many in Seattle, especially surrounding upcoming festivals as we round out the summer. One of the city's biggest festivals, the Capitol Hill Block Party, has made some changes for this year's shows.

Capitol Hill Block Party organizers are adding walk-through metal detectors to all entrances as part of updated safety and security plans for the festival.

Festival security plans

What we know:

Capitol Hill Block Party organizers work with the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department each year to manage onsite safety, crowd management, and emergency procedures. According to a festival spokesperson, security measures include:

Walk-through metal detectors at all festival entrances this year.

Screenings of all guests and their belongings by security staff prior to entering the grounds.

EMTs, specialized units, and numerous officers stationed both inside and outside the festival.

Additional security personnel brought in based on anticipated crowd size to support crowd flow throughout the weekend.

A risk management plan covering emergency procedures, communication protocols, and evacuation procedures.

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What they're saying:

"The safety of our guests, artists, and staff is our top priority," a spokesperson for Capitol Hill Block Party said in a statement. "While our safety plans evolve each year, we consistently collaborate with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Fire Department (SFD) to ensure comprehensive onsite security and crowd management including EMTs, specialized units, and numerous officers stationed both inside and outside the festival."

The Source: Information in this story came from a statement provided by a spokesperson with Capitol Hill Block Party.

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